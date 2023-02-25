Seojin’s: BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Lee Seo Jin and Jung Yumi’s show premieres to strong ratings

The first episode of tvN's entertainment program 'Seojin’s' which aired for the first time on February 24th, recorded an average of 10.3% and a maximum of 13.3% for households in the metropolitan area, and an average of 8.8% and a maximum of 11.4% for households nationwide. tvN's target audience of male and female 2049 recorded an average of 4.7% in the metropolitan area, a maximum of 6.5%, a national average of 4.6%, and a maximum of 6%.

On this day's broadcast, the excitement of the members' first meeting unfolded. In particular, the opening process, which was a near miss until the first customer was greeted, and the employees who performed their part in an orderly manner in it came fresh. First, before heading to Mexico, Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, and Choi Woo Shik, who had gathered after a long time, were delighted with PD Na Young Seok's proposal for a new variety show and cheered at the fact that Lee Seo Jin was the president.

The first episode:

Then, when we heard that they were selling Korean soul food snacks in Mexico, they expressed excitement and nervousness at the same time. As the news of the new intern BTS' V joining the group spread, the conversation among the members flowed in a hierarchical order. Under Lee Seo Jin, who became the president, Jung Yu Mi was promoted to registered director and Park Seo Joon was promoted to manager, but only Choi Woo Shik, who had no experience at 'Youn's Kitchen', was unable to get an internship ticket.

The cast:

The opening process was also challenging, with endless difficulties in preparing ingredients and getting sullen from the driving shower. After waiting, the first customer appeared, and the staff prepared an appetizing table with all their heart. The situation of the staff in the kitchen secretly watching the customer's reaction made my mother smile.

In addition, the appetizing food completed by the staff not only stimulates the salivary glands, but also showed the harmony of the professionalism of Jung Yu Mi and Park Seo Joon, who showed sincerity in preparing food, and the hidden performance of BTS’ V, who played the role of the youngest member. In the future, if intern Choi Woo Shik is added to the cast, it is expected that a fantastic employee avenger will be built.

