Seojin’s on The Game Caterers Highlights: BTS’ V talks of endless dish washing, Park Seo Joon is the ace

Na Young Seok PD’s The Game Caterers has been the boon and the bane for multiple K-drama, K-movie, and K-variety show cast lineups who have not only returned back with interesting and massive gifts but also have had to express their sorry to other celebrities who they fail to recognise. A similar fate was sought for the cast of the upcoming variety show ‘Seojin’s’ or ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’, Lee Seo Jin, Park Seo Joon, Jung Yumi, Choi Woo Shik and BTS’ V, appeared on the YouTube channel ‘Channel Full Moon’ or ‘Channel 15 (pronounced shib-o) ya’s segment ‘The Game Caterers’. Never ending struggles of Seojin’s cast

As Na PD asked everyone what they had trouble with, it became apparent that the cast had a tough time working a restaurant in Mexico. The President, Lee Seojin confessed to finding difficulties while working with his team as the first time leader. Meanwhile, the employees talked about their never ending work. Viewers laughed at the irony of the Korean stars who had succumbed to their profit-hungry boss in the form of actor Lee Seo Jin. BTS member V opened up on his own struggles dealing with the never-ending pile of dishes as he was the designated washer and intern. At the same time, the cast poked fun at the new maknae of their team who seemed to be enjoying being at The Game Caterers again. (BTS previously collaborated with the show for a special episode of their own variety program ‘Run BTS’.)

The ‘cursed’ quiz Known as the ‘인물퀴즈’ (Inmul Quiz) aka the quiz based on people, the infamous game from The Game Caterers sees the guests try to recognise faces of public figures mostly a part of the entertainment industry in under a few seconds. Many have previously failed at the game and gone home empty handed while only a few have managed to stay until the end and win some coveted prizes. The members of ‘Seojin’s’ had their plan laid out for them as they lost a few rounds much to the chagrin of the team but swiftly apologised and moved on, only to win soon after and managed to score 5 vouchers. However, they decided to bet in an ‘all or none’ match, losing everything thanks to their greed ensuing the happiness of Na PD.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and more enjoy the sunny breeze of Mexico in new trailer for Seojin’s