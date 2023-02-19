Seojin’s on The Game Caterers teaser: BTS V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yumi, Lee Seojin play around

‘Seojin’s’ or ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ is an upcoming variety show that will be led by actor Lee Seojin, who will act as the president of the Korean street food restaurant that will be run by the who's who of the acting industry. The cast members include actress leader Lee Seojin, Jung Yumi, actors and best friends Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik alongside fellow Wooga Squad member, BTS’ V .

Channel Full Moon’s The Game Caterers is a YouTube program run by popular variety show producer-director Na Young Seok PD, who is also known as Na PD. He ensures a fun and rewarding time awaits his guests who are from all over the Korean entertainment industry as he weekly invites them for a good time and resorts to compelling and fun games that bring out some very hilarious content. In an upcoming episode, the lineup of ‘Seojin’s’ heads to The Game Caterers and is subjected to multiple rounds of his tough games.

The teaser shows them tattling out their seemingly ‘tough’ boss Lee Seojin who watches on the sidelines as they form a side against him. They poke fun at his tendency to earn as much revenue as possible and leave out any of his qualities in the new video clip. As they bet more and further deep down the greediness hole created by Na PD, the game becomes even more interesting. And it is not just Lee Seojin who is to be blamed as the seemingly master BTS member V finds himself struggling to answer correctly however he continues to enjoy the show nonetheless.

Seojin’s or Jinny’s Kitchen

The show led by tvN sees a Lee Seojin-led team open a Korean street food house in Bacalar, Mexico. They will present the taste of South Korea to the tourists and locals in Mexico as they toil away behind the counter, much unlike their real-life celebrity selves.

‘Seojin’s’ or ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ will premiere on February 24 at 8:50 pm (5:20 pm IST) KST meanwhile their episode on Channel Full Moon’s The Game Caterers will be aired on February 20 at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST).