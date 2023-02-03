Seojin’s Teaser: BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi crumble under Lee Seo Jin’s ambitious self

‘ Seojin’s ’ is a spin-off variety show, initially stemming from veteran actress Youn Yuh Jung’s ‘Youn’s Kitchen’ and ‘Youn’s Stay’. Lee Seo Jin, who used to be a cast member in the former will now take the reigns and become the boss. The star cast for the show carries on from the earlier show, with the absence of the 75 year old and the addition of a new global star aka BTS member V . His presence has not only added young fun to the fix but also brought the attention of his millions of fans to the show.

A new teaser for the upcoming show has revealed the life of the ‘employees’. Starting in Mexico, where Lee Seo Jin expects a lot of interest in Korean cuisine, he seems to have met with surprisingly no customers at the start which soon turns into a fully packed restaurant inciting his eagerness to serve more customers.

Wooga Squad

The members of the popular Wooga Squad friends Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik who have previously displayed their chemistry on multiple occasions are joined by their youngest, V who spots the ever-changing behaviour of his new boss while they struggle to manage the business and quotes it as if he’s watching Jekyll and Hyde thanks to his two contrasting personalities. As Lee Seo Jin expresses his wish to take on one more customer just as they close for the day, Jung Yu Mi quickly denies earning a grin from Park Seo Joon who laughs at his new boss’ actions. He goes on to say how his lovely hyung has suddenly turned into a business-minded boss.