Seol In Ah & Kim Min Kyu to join Ahn Hyo Seop & Kim Sejeong's 'Office Blind Date'; Everything we know so far

Actress Seol In Ah, who last starred in Mr Queen and actor Kim Min Kyu of So I Married An Anti Fan fame, will be joining the Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Sejeong starrer 'Office Blind Date'. 'Office Blind Date' or 'A Business Proposal' is an office-themed rom-com drama about an office employee who goes on a blind date with her company’s CEO in place of a friend while hiding her identity.

Kim Sejeong has been confirmed to play the optimistic female lead Shin Ha Ri, while Ahn Hyo Seop will play the male lead Kang Tae Mu, a perfect third-generation chaebol. On August 3, OUI Entertainment confirmed that Seol In Ah will be essaying the role of Jin Young Seo, who is Shin Ha Ri’s best friend and the only daughter of Marine Group’s chairman. While’s she’s a 'girl crush' type of character, she is inexperienced when it comes to matters of love and is waiting for her 'Mr Right'!

Kim Min Kyu’s agency Happy Tribe Entertainment also confirmed that the actor was cast as the handsome and upright chief secretary Cha Sung Hoon. Dal Shabet’s Woohee is also confirmed to star in the drama as the food stylist Go Yoo Ra. The drama will be directed by Park Sun Ho of 'Wok of Love' and 'Suspicious Partner' and produced by Kross Pictures. It is slated to air in the first half of 2022.

