Seol In Ah and Shin Eun Woo give nod to Twinkling Watermelon days with musical reunion: SEE PIC

Twinkling Watermelon co-stars Seol In Ah and Shin Eun Soo have reunited in a recent story posted by In Ah, where they are seen playing music with others. Both actresses starred together in the musical romance time travel K-drama Twinkling Watermelon, forging a close bond both on and off-screen. They’ve stayed in touch and share a passion for music, much like their on-screen musical series.

On August 21, Seol In Ah shared a picture on her Instagram featuring herself and her Twinkling Watermelon co-star Shin Eun Soo playing music and enjoying food together along with others. She captioned the post as “It couldn’t be more wholesome than this” and added a watermelon emoji which is synonymous with Twinkling Watermelon. The two actresses, who share a passion for music and a strong friendship, have been frequently seen hanging out even after the drama ended.

Seol In Ah and Shin Eun Soo had great chemistry as friends on-screen in Twinkling Watermelon, and their bond continued off-screen. Seol In Ah's Instagram often features the two actresses hanging out together, going out for food, and sharing aesthetic photos.

In Twinkling Watermelon, Eun Gyeol (Ryeoun) is a high school student with a maturity beyond his 18 years. Having grown up quickly, he has taken on the responsibility of caring for his family—his parents and older brother—since he was young. As the only member of his family who can speak and hear, Eun Gyeol serves as their link to the outside world, interpreting their signs into words. Although his parents wish for him to pursue a career in medicine, Eun Gyeol’s true passion lies in music. He has a magical touch with the guitar and the talent to succeed, but his family's expectations stand in his way.

One day, Eun Gyeol finds himself transported back to the year 1995, where he meets the younger version of his father, Lee Chan (Choi Hyun Wook), an aspiring musician who can both hear and speak. In this past, he also encounters musical goddess Se Kyung (Seol In Ah) and the aloof and cold Chung Ah (Shin Eun Soo), an artist who has been deaf since birth. As Eun Gyeol navigates this time slip, he faces the possibility of reshaping his own future and his family's destiny.

As he is accidentally transported back to 1995 through a mysterious music shop, Eun Gyeol forms the band Watermelon Sugar with the other mysterious youths he is connected to including Lee Chan. Twinkling Watermelon resonates with its evocative and touching storyline, blending heartfelt moments with life lessons, music, and outstanding performances. The drama is a heartfelt exploration of relationships and dreams, capturing the essence of its characters' journeys.

