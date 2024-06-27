Seol In Ah, Jin Seo Yeon, Uee, and Park Ju Hyun to star in sports reality show Iron Girls by 2 Days & 1 Night PD

Seol In Ah, Jin Seo Yeon, Uee, and Park Ju Hyun are reportedly gearing up to star in a new entertainment program. The actresses will join the new sports reality show Iron Girls as regular cast members. The show is to be helmed by Banggeul, a popular PD.

Seol In Ah, Jin Seo Yeon, Uee, and Park Ju Hyun to compete in a triathlon in upcoming sports reality show Iron Girls

On June 27, Xports News reported that Seol In Ah, Jin Seo Yeon, Uee, and Park Ju Hyun will compete in the triathlon in this new sports reality program Iron Girls, which will broadcast on the tvN network.

Since to compete the actresses will need to showcase their utmost physical strength and stamina, viewers are looking forward to witnessing a new side of these talented actresses.

Meanwhile, the program will be helmed by PD Banggeul, who is making his first return with Iron Girls after My Brother Mayaro: Nine Keys aired last year. He is also renowned for helming many popular shows like 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4, The Return of Superman, and Crisis Escape No.1, among others.

More about Seol In Ah

Seol In Ah is a popular K-drama actress who starred in Mr. Queen (2020), Business Proposal (2022), Twinkling Watermelon (2023), Celebrity (2023), and more popular dramas.

She is also someone who focuses on her health and often shares glimpses of her workout routine on social media. Hence, there’s much excitement to see her competing in the triathlon in full gear.

Advertisement

Get to know Jin Seo Yeon

Jin Seo Yeon is a talented actress who has been in the industry for two decades now. She is best known for Battle for Happiness (2023), Once the Woman (2021), Believer (2018), and more works.

Despite being 41 years old, she maintains her fitness, committing to a consistent workout routine for 4 hours every day. So, her addition to this promising reality show ignites excitement.

Who is Uee?

Kim Yu Jin, better known by her stage name Uee is a singer and actress. Some of her best works include Live Your Own Life (2023), Ghost Doctor (2022), High Society (2025), and more. She is also a former swimmer and continues to hone her athletic skills to this day.

More about Park Ju Hyun

On the other hand, Park Ju Hyun is a promising actress with popular works like Love All Play, Extracurricular, Mouse, and Zombie Detective, among others. In Love All Play, she transformed into a passionate badminton player, showcasing her athletic charm.

Advertisement

With this stellar cast ensemble, the sports reality show Iron Girls creates much anticipation for the premiere.

ALSO READ: VIXX member Leo to make film debut in new romance thriller Veranda starring Jeon So Min, Ha Soo Ho, and more