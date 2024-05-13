Seol In Ah receives lashing DMs for picking Mbappé over Lee Kang In at PSG game, reacts to fuss over jerseys

Seol In Ah is the actress who recently won the hearts of millions across the globe with her lead role in K-drama Twinkling Watermelon. Recently, the actress shared glimpses from her Paris trip.

One of her pics where Seol In Ah was seen styling a Mbappé jersey instead of South Korean soccer player Lee Kang In has some fans in a knot as they flooded her DM lashing her over her choice. The actress did not hold back and gave them a swift reply.

Seol In Ah recently posted photos from her Paris trip on her personal Instagram. The Business Proposal actress also shared pictures from the PSG game she attended in Paris on her Instagram stories.

In one of the pictures, Seol In Ah can be seen styling a Kylian Mbappé jersey while she was cheering for her home player, Lee Kang In, at the game (as seen in another picture). This picture did not sit right with certain fans as they flooded the actress' DMs criticizing her choice.

Seol In Ah did not sit silently over the sudden rush of fans to pinpoint such a trivial thing and attack her clothing choice. The Twinkling Watermelon actress wasted no time and posted a response to the DMs.

Seol In Ah, in her reply, clarified that Lee Kang In’s jersey was not on sale that day. The actress added that, unknown to many, the match she attended was Mbappé’s final game at the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club. She asked everyone to stop sending her DMs over such a trivial matter. The actress added that such messages are distressing.

Seol In Ah further advised fans to have fun in Paris and have a drink. Her remark meant they should focus on living life instead of fussing over details like jerseys.

More about Seol In Ah

Seol In Ah is an actress from South Korea who garnered immense popularity with her role as Jin Young Seo in the rom-com Business Proposal alongside Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Se Jeong, and Kim Min Kyu.

She was recently seen in the time travel K-drama Twinkling Watermelon. Her other noted K-dramas include Sunny Again Tomorrow, Beautiful Life, Wonderful Life, Mr. Queen, and Strong Girl Bong Soon.

