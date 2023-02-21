Seol In Ah, Shin Eun Soo may join Choi Hyun Wook and Ryeo Woon for Sparkling Watermelon

Seol In Ah, Shin Eun Soo, Choi Hyun Wook and Ryeo Woon? We wouldn’t know where to focus! A visually pleasing star lineup has been approached for a new fantasy story. On February 21, it was reported that Seol In Ah and Shin Eun Soo have been approached for the roles of the female leads in the upcoming coming of age drama ‘Sparkling Watermelon’ (literal translation).

Seol In Ah who is labelmates with Choi Hyun Wook just got approached for joining ‘Sparkling Watermelon’, for which the latter is said to have been positively reviewing the offer. Her agency affirmed that the actress has indeed received the script but did not confirm her participation as of now. Meanwhile, Shin Eun Soo who was also reported to have joined the drama, has so far not responded.

Earlier, Choi Hyun Wook and Ryeo Woon’s agencies spoke about receiving the offers with the latter’s Lucky Company speaking about the lead role awaiting the actor who is said to have been reviewing his offer as well. Previously Yoo Jung Sang was also revealed as one of the possible cast members, said to have been acting as the adult version of the father. The actor was last seen in the role of Park Jin in ‘Alchemy of Souls’.

About Sparkling Watermelon

The show follows a young boy who is a model student as well as a band member and ends up time slipping through a suspicious musical instrument store. He meets the younger version of his father at 18 years of age. After being raised as the child of a deaf parent all his life, the two develop a unique relationship. The young boy also falls in love with a mysterious girl who catches his attention.

Seol In Ah played the role of Jin Young Seo in the rom-com ‘Business Proposal’ which earned her a lot of fame. Meanwhile, Choi Hyun Wook’s acting in ‘Twenty Five, Twenty One’ as well as ‘Weak Hero Class 1’ was largely acclaimed. Ryeo Woon can be recalled from his role in ‘Adult Trainee’ and Shin Eun Soo has done a lot of supporting roles in shows like ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’, ‘Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol’ and more.