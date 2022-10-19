Seolhyun and Im Siwan star in the individual posters for ‘I Don’t Feel Like Doing Anything’

Genie TV's original drama 'I Don't Feel Like Doing Anything', which will be released for the first time in November, is a story of finding me in an unfamiliar place I went to to do nothing, leaving a complicated city. It is also attracting attention as a new work by director Lee Yoon Jung, who has directed trendy works such as 'Coffee Prince' and 'Cheese in the Trap'. The teaser poster and trailer released this time contain the leisure of everyday life without doing anything, and convey the emotional atmosphere of the drama. Kim Seolhyun as Lee Yeo Reum who declared a life strike, Im Siwan as Ahn Dae Beom, a librarian whose life is a question mark, Shin Eun Soo as Kim Bom, a picky high school student who misses school but visits the library, Bang Jae Min as Heo Jae Hoon, a pure-hearted high school student who has a crush on spring, and a scene stealer.

First, the appearance of those who are healed just by looking at the teaser poster raises the desire for possession infinitely. Those who have relieved the worries and worries of reality seem comfortable. Here, the words, "I don't want to do anything today or tomorrow," that everyone has had at least once in their hearts, makes people curious about the story of the drama that will stimulate empathy. The teaser trailer released together draws attention with its beautiful and refreshing visual beauty. Each of the cast members basking in the sunlight coming in through the window, flipping through bookshelves in a quiet place, riding a swing at the playground, leaning against a tree, listening to music, and enjoying the rest of life, the sounds of nature warm our eyes and ears. Meanwhile, Genie TV's original drama 'I Don't Feel Like Doing Anything' is scheduled to be released on Genie TV, seezn, and ENA channels in November.