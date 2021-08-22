Seori and Day6’s Jae captures the overwhelming feelings of love in the new lyric video for ‘Dive with you’

Singer-songwriter Seori continues her special journey with 'Dive with you'. On August 22nd, at 2:30 pm IST on various online music sites, which is a song about passionate and pure love. It is a clear song suitable for the cool summer sea, reminiscent of lovers who just dive in love without measuring anything. Above all, Seori's music color and charm stand out.

After 'It just is', which was released on YouTube in September last year and recorded 5.54 million views, once again, DAY6 and Jae had a special collaboration. The two people's first official collaboration soundtrack, 'Dive with you', is expected to captivate listeners with a different sensibility than 'It just is'. In particular, Seori, who stands out in the R&B and soul genres, is expected to further solidify her position with 'Dive with you'.

Recently, along with the release of ‘Running Through The Night', TXT's '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori', and as a model for premium ice cream brand Naturu, she is engaged in a wide range of music activities, such as releasing the music video for her self-composed song 'Lovers in the Night'.

Seori is a South Korean singer under ATISPAUS who started off as a cover artist on YouTube. She made her official debut on May 13, 2020 with the mini album. She chose the stage name ‘Seori’ as it is a word she likes because it sounds clear as well as transparent, and the image the word has is unique to her.

