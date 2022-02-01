Seori set to become the first Korean female soloist to feature in the GRAMMYs Global Spin series

On February 1, South Korean soloist Seori shared a teaser video on her official Twitter account, announcing that she is set to perform in the GRAMMYs Global Spin series. Going by the teaser, Seori will be performing her track ‘Lovers In The Night’ in front of the Deoksugung Palace, while wearing a modernised Hanbok.

Check out Seori’s teaser video, below:

The GRAMMYs Global Spin series is an effort by the Recording Academy aimed to promote a variety of notable global music, showing acceptance towards the diversity of music in the world. With this performance, Seori becomes the first Korean female solo artist to be featured in the series, along with the second South Korean artist overall, after soloist B.I’s performance of his song ‘Nineteen’ on January 4, 2022.

Seori is a singer-songwriter and composer under ATISPAUS. She first gained attention for her song covers on YouTube in 2019, with the videos recording a total of more than 5,700,000 views even before her official debut. Seori released her first EP ‘?depacse ohw’ in May 2020, comprising of songs written and composed by her. Her unique voice, keen musical sense, and R&B/Soul vibe have garnered her a significant fan base.

Last year, Seori participated in an OST for the Marvel movie, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, gaining her worldwide recognition. In January 2022, Seori was included in NME’s ‘The NME 100: Essential Emerging Artists for 2022’. Seori is also the only Korean to be selected as part of VEVO’s ‘Notable Artists of 2022’ list.

Seori’s GRAMMYs Global Spin performance will be released through the official website for the GRAMMYs, as well as their official social media channels, on February 2 at 3 am KST (February 1 at 11:30 pm IST).