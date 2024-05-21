Seoul Busters cast: Kim Dong Wook, Park Se Wan and more to lead upcoming action comedy; confirms OTT broadcast

Seoul Busters is a much-awaited drama which is scheduled to release in September 2024. Kim Dong Wook, Park Se Wan, Park Ji Hwan, and more talented actors will be taking on the main roles in the drama. Anticipation runs high as the incredible cast comes together for this exciting and refreshing story. The drama revolves around a good-looking and smart man who is the chief of a violent crime unit but his squad is one of the lowest-ranked.

Kim Dong Wook, Park Se Wan, Park Ji Hwan and more to lead Seoul Busters

On May 21, Disney+ confirmed that Seoul Busters would be streaming on the platform and is all set to premiere in September. Kim Dong Wook, Park Se Wan, Park Ji Hwan, Seo Hyun Woo, and Lee Seung Woo will be leading the upcoming crime comedy. Kim Dong Wook will be playing the role of Dongbang Yoo Bin, who has been appointed the new head of Songwon Police Station's Homicide Squad Unit 2, which is the lowest-ranking team.

More about Seoul Busters

Seoul Busters is scheduled to release in September 2024 and will be streaming on Disney+. Episodes will be aired every Wednesday and Thursday.

The drama tells the story of a professor who works outside of South Korea who is smart and attractive. He is offered a job as a professor at a foreign university but to everyone's surprise, he decides to work for the Violent Crimes Unit 2 at Songwon Police Station in South Korea. It is one of the lowest-ranked squads in terms of arrest rates. The team decides to become the best squad.

Dong Wook, Park Se Wan, Park Ji Hwan, Seo Hyun Woo, and Lee Seung Woo will be taking on the main roles in the upcoming drama. The project has been directed by An Jeong Yeon. Potato Star 2013QR3 and Smashing on Your Back writers Lee Young Chul and Lee Gwang Jae are the scriptwriters.

