Seoul Busters character posters and teaser: Kim Dong Wook becomes elite leader of country’s lowest-ranked detective squad

Kim Dong Wook, the popular South Korean actor last seen in the K-drama Delightfully Deceitful, will soon be seen leading the crime comedy-drama Seoul Busters with Park Ji Hwan, Seo Hyun Woo, and more. Ahead of its premiere, Seoul Busters has revealed new character posters and a teaser previewing how Kim Dong Wook, as an elite leader, leads the country’s lowest detective squad to become the best.

On September 5, 2024, Disney+ revealed new character posters of Seoul Busters. In his character poster, Kim Dong Wook plays an elite squad leader, Dongbang Yoo Bin, who has taken the job of the head of the country’s lowest-ranked unit and is famous for not being able to catch criminals.

In his poster, he can be seen confidently smiling while having an unhinged look in his eye, showing off his talent for solving crimes using his intense problem-solving skills. He wants to turn the lowest-ranked detective squad into the best.

Next, we see Park Ji Hwan as Moo Joong Ryeok, a national boxing player who jumps into action without much thought but fails to solve mysteries. Another member of the squad is Seo Hyun Woo, who will be seen as Jung Jung Hwan, a former national shooting champion who is resourceful and focused on his survival rather than catching criminals.

We then move to Park Se Wan, as Seo Min Seo has a strong expression on her face as if challenging someone to fight. She is a hot-blooded detective and blunt in her words. Finally, Lee Seung Woo is the youngest member of this detective squad, Jang Tan Sik. Though it seems that he is of no use, his keen sense of smell can even fail hound dogs.

Check out Seoul Busters character posters:

The new teaser introduces all the characters of Seoul Busters, beginning with Kim Dong Wook’s Dongbang Yoo Bin, who has his own quirks. And then the lowest-ranked detective squad that does not look that powerful at first but has its own charms. They soon join hands to become the best detective squad in the country.

Watch Seoul Busters new teaser here:

Seoul Busters is set to premiere worldwide on Disney+ on September 11, 2024, Wednesday at 12:30 PM KST.

