‘Seoul Ghost Story’ starring MONSTA X’s Shownu, THE BOYZ’s Ju Haknyeon and more premiering on THIS date

'Seoul Ghost Story' has been confirmed to be released on April 27th. The omnibus style horror film deals with the vivid everyday life horrors that can be easily encountered in familiar places around subjects like noise between floors, secondhand furniture, mannequins, and social media.

Golden Child’s Jaehyun, WJSN's Seola, Exy, MONSTA X's Shownu, Oh My Girl's Arin, AleXa, and THE BOYZ's Ju Haknyeon will be making their onscreen debut with this film. The rest of the cast featured Kim Do Yun from 'Peninsula' and the drama 'Hellbound', Lee Young Jin, the original horror queen of 'Memento Mori', Oh Ryung from 'Special Song' and the drama 'Something in the Rain', Lee Su Min of 'The Guy in Me', Lee Yeol Eum from 'Nevertheless' and Jeong Won Chang from ‘The Uncanny Encounters'.

Arin has acted as Oh Na Ri in Naver TV's web series ‘The World of My 17’. BTOB’s Minhyuk has appeared in multiple supporting roles in television series such as ‘A New Leaf’ and ‘Sweet, Savage Family’. THE BOYZ’s Ju Haknyeon officially debuted as a member of THE BOYZ. He and his members released the debut mini album ‘The First’, featuring the title track ‘Boy’.

Shownu is a South Korean singer and dancer. He is the leader, lead vocalist, and main dancer of the South Korean boy group MONSTA X, which debuted under Starship Entertainment in 2015 through Mnet's survival show ‘No.Mercy’.

'Seoul Ghost Story', which will hit theatres in the first half of 2022 as the most anticipated K-horror in 2022, will be released on April 27th, armed with super luxurious casting and reality horror.

