Seoul police reacts to news of panic caused following BTS' SUGA's 7 tattoo reveal, situation explained

On August 6, after BTS’ SUGA’s solo concert in Seoul ended, the fans were on their way back home and were traveling by train when SUGA began his live, talking about various things and one of them being him showing his tattoo again, which is on the shoulder. At the same time, there were reports of panics and screaming on the train, in a time where there was already panic setting in on Seoul citizens due to the knife attacks taking place, there was definitely confusion set in the scene.

BTS’ fans blamed for panic incident on train:

At the same time, some people claimed that due to BTS fans screaming after seeing the tattoo, the commotion and essentially, a stampede was caused. This led to a lot of online bashing against the fans and witnesses on the scene gave their statement to Seoul Police. Later, a South Korean media outlet revealed that there was a smell of gas leak spreading around the train, creating the train travelers to be alarmed. Taking the screenshot of that news, fans have been sharing it on Twitter, Instagram and other social media outlets to debunk the reports made by other publications and asked them to take down articles that are intentionally bashing the fans and BTS. Later, Seoul Police came out with their official statement, saying that the train fright incident was partly caused by both incidents- gas leak as well as BTS fans screaming, causing more confusion in the train.

Witness receives extreme hate online after the incident:

One of the witnesses on the scene took to Twitter to explain what had happened and did say that there were some fans coming back from the concert who were screaming during the situation which had caused more panic amongst the train goers who were not aware of the issue at hand. Seeing this, some went to their account and began sending hate to them and even death threats, which was seen by the Korean fans. They were disappointed by their behavior and called them names as well. As the concert had ended with good feelings, this incident has led to people calling BTS fans extreme again and while there are good fans out there, this incident has created a new issue at hand.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' SUGA to enlist for mandatory military service soon, applies to cancel postponement