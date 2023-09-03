Seoul restaurant fires staff for mocking NCT’s Chenle; issues apology to K-pop idol over racist comments

An incident occurred recently at Aewol Sikdang, a restaurant located in the upscale Apgujeong district in Seoul. NCT Chenle had visited the restaurant along with EXchange 2's Tae Yi. The staff at the restaurant took photos of the celebrities without their consent and uploaded them on social media where the employee mocked them using words they shouldn't have.

NCT’s Chenle and EXchange’s Tae Yi mocked by a restaurant staff

The employee working at the restaurant took pictures of the celebrities and posted them on Instagram stories with the caption, “NCT’s Chenle in real time.” Doing this is termed as an invasion of privacy and it can be called stalking or crowding. The employee at the restaurant then took a dig by mocking Tae Yi who was there with Chenle by sharing another photo on social media with a caption saying that Tae Yi has a huge physique and he is a chain smoker. The staff member called NCT's Chenle 'jjangkkae' which is a very derogatory term used by Koreans to refer to Chinese. All of this was uncalled for by the employee of the restaurant.

The restaurant issues an apology and fires the employee

Fans were quick to notice the discrimination against Chenle. They expressed their anger towards the restaurant staff stating how it was inappropriate to mock someone for their nationality. The restaurant issued an apology on behalf of the employee to Chenle and Tae Yi. In their apology, the restaurant said that what the employee did was unforgivable and they took action against it by firing the employee from the job.

