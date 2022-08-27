Seoul Vibe Review: Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo, WINNER’s Mino starrer is a canny camaraderie catch-up

‘Seoul Vibe’ is the latest fast paced film that has hit the Netflix screens. Starring Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo, Park Ju Hyun, Lee Kyu Hyung, and Ong Seong Wu in the lead roles, it is based on a gang of drivers who get entangled in a money laundering case.

The story starts off in Saudi Arabia where a couple of notorious young boys from South Korea head into spiffing desertland to deliver a casket of guns. Their gain is monetary and they chase a dream- to participate in a world famous car racing competition. Back in homeland they are revealed as ex-convicts hounded by Prosecutor Ahn, played by the wonderful Oh Jung Se, who seeks their services as mules in investigating a slush fund.

What follows is their seemingly fabulous plot to help higher officials of a changing government to fly away with their secret funds. They become double agents while looking for international visas and form a bond with Prosecutor Ahn. The story paints their many dashing moments with the hint of late 80s Seoul and their drive to succeed. Tiny hints of popular old school culture that has been carried even today peeks through, especially in a scene referencing ‘so-maek’ the slang for a mixture of soju and maekju (beer).

Things turn awry as they are outed as spies while Go Kyung Pyo is taken hostage and the popular Sangyedong Supreme drivers are pinned as murderers of Prosecutor Ahn. Now they run to save their lives and disclose the truth behind the laundering. In the midst of this, 1988 Seoul Olympics take centre stage where they join hands with their rival gang’s leader Galchi, well portrayed by WINNER’s Mino. A crazy car chase and street side tricks end in a shower of money and their timely win.

While the story itself is very cliche and full of expected change of events, one can revel in the strong movie debuts from Ong Seong Wu and Mino. Yoo Ah In as the gang leader is fabulous as always and you’ll be left with nothing but praise for his cussing skills. Go Kyung Pyo’s dedication to his is reminiscent of his ‘Chicago Typewriter’ role as Lee Kyu Hyung brings his usual humor while Park Ju Hyun’s biker charm is not lost.

'Seoul Vibe' is a pick for week-end watch to keep yourself entertained but offers nothing deeper. It misses any wow moments and is instead a steady drive full of obvious turns and not many changing gears.

