Seoul Vibe star Yoo Ah In tests positive for propofol in the police investigation for the drug

Yoo Ah In , who tested positive in the propofol test following marijuana use, announced on February 23rd, "I will clarify my position when a lawyer is appointed." Since Yoo Ah In has been converted to the status of a suspect, it seems that he has announced a policy of legal action.

Previously, the police conducted a simple urine test immediately after Yoo Ah In returned from the United States on the 5th, and the result was positive for marijuana. Propofol, which the police initially suspected of taking the drug, came out negative in a simple test. The police took Yoo Ah In's hair and requested an additional examination to the National Institute of Scientific Investigation, but it was reported that the test was positive for propofol last week.

A urine test can only identify drugs used within a relatively short period of time, but a hair test can identify most drugs taken within a year. In particular, if you examine the hair that grows about 1 cm per month, you can figure out when to take it. The fact that Yoo Ah In took drugs that were revealed because of the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety crackdown on propofol. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety selected about 50 people who had excessively prescribed propofol prescriptions or doses and requested the police to investigate, including Yoo Ah In's real name, Um Hong Shik.

The punishment:

The police launched an investigation after receiving a request from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to investigate that Yoo Ah In overdosed on propofol for non-medical purposes at about 10 plastic surgery clinics in Gangnam and Seocho. Illegal use of propofol can be punished with imprisonment for up to five years or a fine of up to 50 million won in accordance with Article 61, Paragraph 1 of the current Narcotics Control Act, South Korea. In the case of a habitual offender, the punishment is increased by imprisonment for up to 7 years and 6 months or a fine of up to 75 million won in accordance with paragraph 2.

