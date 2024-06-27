Serendipity’s Embrace First Teaser OUT: Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop are high schoolers slowly falling in love; watch

Actors Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop's upcoming K-drama Serendipity’s Embrace has unveiled its first teaser, teasing the stars' upcoming heart-fluttering chemistry. Adapted from a popular webtoon, Serendipity’s Embrace will narrate the journey of young individuals discovering true love and pursuing their dreams after unexpectedly encountering their first love from a decade ago.

Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop's Serendipity’s Embrace’s teaser

Kim So Hyun takes on the role of Lee Hong Joo in Serendipity’s Embrace, playing an animation producer who harbors a fear of love due to painful memories from a past relationship. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Kang Hoo Young (Chae Jong Hyeop), who witnessed some of her most challenging moments in the past.

The newly released teaser offers a glimpse into the heart-fluttering romance and youthful love between Lee Hong Joo and Kang Hoo Young. From Kang Hoo Young's perspective, we witness the moment he recounts falling for Hong Joo, expressing uncertainty about when his feelings began. He confesses, "The moment you started calling me Kang Hoo Young like that, my heart raced so much it almost felt stiff."

The teaser hints at a lasting connection between Hoo Young and Hong Joo, spanning many years until their eventual reunion with the words "Can we start over again?" suggesting their intertwined destinies. From Hong Joo's perspective, we witness her gradual realization of falling for Hoo Young from the very beginning. The story suggests themes of fate, coincidence, and second chances as these two characters find their way back to each other.

Watch the teaser below-

More about Serendipity’s Embrace

The recently unveiled poster for Serendipity’s Embrace which was released on June 26th evokes heart-fluttering memories of first love. Amidst a bustling crowd of students, Lee Hong Joo's eyes shimmer with confidence as she passes a letter to Kang Hoo Young. Hoo Young, looking somewhat blank, gazes back at Hong Joo.

The caption, "Back in the day, we were dorky but lovable, clumsy but passionate. Perhaps?" piques viewers' curiosity about how the love story of these 19-year-olds will unfold into adulthood.

Check out the poster below-

The production team of Serendipity’s Embrace commented that the first love story between Hong Joo and Hoo Young, seemingly guided by coincidental fate, will bring heart-fluttering excitement and delightful laughter. Spanning from their youthful school days to their reunion at the age of 29, viewers can anticipate the captivating chemistry between Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop. The drama will revisit memories of first love, seamlessly navigating between past and present timelines. Serendipity’s Embrace will premiere on July 22.

