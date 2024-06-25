Serendipity's Embrace: Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop's glimpses from script reading session raises anticipation

Serendipity's Embrace is a much-awaited romance comedy which is all set to release in July. Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop take on the main roles in the drama. The drama is based on a webtoon and tells the story of a woman who is afraid of falling in love but one day she comes across her first love.

Serendipity's Embrace script reading pictures featuring Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop

On June 25, tvN gave a glimpse of the script reading session of their upcoming drama Serendipity's Embrace which added to the excitement for its premiere. The clicks featured the star cast including Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Yun Ji On, Kim Da Som and more. Kim So Hyeon is known for dramas like The Tale of Nokdu and Love Alarm. Chae Jong Hyeop has impressed with his work in Castaway Diva and Nevertheless.