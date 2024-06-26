Serendipity's Embrace poster OUT: Kim So Hyun gives Chae Jong Hyeop heart-fluttering love letter in school; SEE

Serendipity's Embrace is all set to release this July. The romance comedy features Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Kim Da Som and Yun Ji On in the main roles. Anticipation runs high as the star cast comes together for this exciting project which revolves around first love.

The drama is based on a webtoon and tells the story of people who by the play of fate come across their first loves after 10 years.

Serendipity's Embrace poster featuring Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop

On June 26, tvN released the poster for their upcoming drama Serendipity's Embrace. The poster features the main characters' past in high school and Kim So Hyun can be seen giving a love letter to Chae Jong Hyeop. The caption on the poster reads, 'Those days we were chubby but lovely. First love at 19 was turbulent but fierce'. The poster evokes a sense of nostalgia for the past and romanticizes school love. See the poster below.

More about Serendipity's Embrace

Serendipity's Embrace is scheduled to premiere on July 22 on tvN. There will be 8 episodes in total and the drama will be airing every Monday and Tuesday.

The project has been directed by Song Hyun Wook who is also known for The King's Affection and The Beauty Inside. Park Geu Ro took charge of the screenplay.

The story is based on the webtoon Uyeonilkka which was written by Nam Ji Eun and illustrated by Kim In Ho. It revolves around an animation production director, who because of her past trauma is afraid of falling in love. One day, fate brings her face to face with her first love after 10 years. He is now a financial planner who is aware of her past hurt. He too reconnects with his past love. The story will explore the synamics between these people.

