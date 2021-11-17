Serious Men: 5 reasons why you should watch this comedy drama starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Serious Men film is an adaptation of Manu Joseph’s book of the same name. The film will tell the tale of an underachiever who tries to make it big in Mumbai after discovering that his child is a boy genius. The film showcases the story of Ayyan Mani, a Tamil Dalit living in Mumbai's slums with his wife and son, representing a modern Indian striving for a better life, even if some of the things he does may not pass strict moral or ethical criteria.

Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film also stars Indira Tiwari, Nassar, Aakshath Das, Sanjay Narvekar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Yogesh Yadav. The film is directed by Sudhir Mishra. To note, the film has been nominated for the upcoming International Emmy Award ceremony. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his Netflix movie Serious Men. Vir Das' Netflix comedy special Vir Das: For India has been nominated in the comedy segment. And Aarya has been nominated for Best Drama Series.

Ahead of the function, let’s take a look at the 5 reasons to watch the film. The drama was released on the digital platform in 2020.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's gritty performance

From a scene depicting Mani living in a small one-room house with his wife and son to being a personal assistant to an arrogant and decorated Brahmin astronomer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui goes above and beyond in his tremendous performance.

Mani and Adi's father-child relationship

'Serious Men' illustrates some of the greatest father-son moments when a common man named Mani wants to provide his only son, Adi, with everything he was deprived of as a child. Nawaz plays that father who defies all odds to give his son the best of everything he can imagine

An engaging storyline and an uplifting message

Despite periodic promises of a brighter future, a nation sees Serious Men as a source of hope. Serious Men breaks these myths by telling a satirical tale of the Indian society with discomfiting humour, and gives everyone a satisfying clarity of thought in the form of great storytelling.

A Book To Screen

Serious Men is based on Manu Joseph’s début novel

where director Sudhir Mishra perfectly illustrates the complexities of various themes in life and weaves everyone into a wonderful satirical story

Dialogues dynamic yet captivating

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's second-generation dialogues and life lessons provoke many thoughts and remain entertaining at the same time.

Also Read: Serious Men Twitter Review: Netizens laud Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film; Call it a ‘masterpiece’