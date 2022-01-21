Servant Season 3 Review: Rupert Grint's show amps up on its eerie quotient and promises a darker storyline

Servant Season 3

Servant Cast: Rupert Grint, Lauren Ambrose, Tobey Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free

Servant Creator: Tony Basgallop

Streaming Platform: AppleTV+

Servant Season 3 Stars: 3/5

Servant has been one of the most underrated shows when it comes to its ability to serve as satiating thriller series. After the second season managed to present a lot of wild moments, M. Night Shyamalan returns with the third season that is expected to dig deeper into its supernatural themes and continues to bring a strange eerieness that we have been familiar with since its first season. If there's one thing about Servant that has remained constant through all of its seasons, it's that the visual storytelling of it has always outweighed its dialogue and it seems to be getting better with every season.

As for the cast, Servant's third season has Rupert Grint, Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger Free and Tobey Kebbell return. The season kicks off right from where we left off as we return to the Turner household after three months. The second season of the show saw Dorothy and Sean Turner (Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell)frantically searching for their infant child, Jericho who eventually returned in the big finale after some major twists. The new season begins with strange normalcy as Sean and Julian (Rupert Grint) celebrate little Jericho's milestone moments such as his teething. Although Leanne still seems paranoid and is expecting some sort of a punishment to happen over her past deeds. We see Sean and Julian trying their best to bring things back to normal but a Leanne's (Nell Tiger Free) visions keep telling her that things are about to get dark again.

Having watched the first episode of the third season of the show, one thing is clear that the show's tone gets much more sombre than before and while the oddball humour that we saw in the first two seasons remains, it seems less here with much of the focus remaining on Leanne. In a way that's been familiar to the series, we see the tension developing with each moment and the stakes keep getting higher with every episode.

M. Night Shyamalan directs the first episode of the third season which is titled Donkey. The director does what he knows best and sucks into Leanne's strange and sinister world in the best possible way in the new season's first episode itself. In a stunning scene that perfectly describes the vibe of what the third season will be, we see Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) sitting in a wine cellar as she drinks a glass of wine and begins to eerily scribble in her notebook what appears to be a bunch of signs. The dark Turner household remains the main setting for the most part but the season also explores outdoors this time with Jericho's park visit.

Servant's third season plays beautifully on how us as viewers are constantly left to question Leanne's behaviour. While at first, her paranoia seems unnecessary, soon it also appears that it's possibly her vigilance that could be the only thing that saves the Turner household from the looming threats of a cult. The tone of the third season seems much darker than before. Even as there are some light moments between Julian and Sean, the overall vibe remains gloomy.

In terms of performances, it's probably clear from the first season of the show, that the casting for the series has been spot on. Nell Tiger Free and Lauren Ambrose particularly bring their A-game to the new season. Also, Rupert Grint brings a different side to Julian as his character embraces sobriety.

Overall, the third season of Servant has a lot to offer and will probably leave fans of the supernatural thriller genre more impressed as it seems the show truly comes into its own and embraces the genre like never before this time. You can never tell what the next episode has to offer and that's the best part about Servant, it's a slow-burner when it comes to playing on the most sinister moments and that works in its favour.