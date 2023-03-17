Set Me Free Pt. 2: 3 reasons why BTS’ Jimin’s latest track and MV is a musical masterpiece

On March 17, BIGHIT MUSIC released BTS’ Jimin’s pre-release track Set Me Free Pt. 2 and here’s a few reasons why it stands out:-

'Set Me Free Pt.2' is a hip-hop genre song, and contains a determined will to shake off various emotions such as pain, sadness, and emptiness and move forward freely. From the serious lyrics and melody to Jimin's rap, it is a song with various points of appreciation.

2| The music

For the first time, we got to see Jimin’s true look and sound which is absolutely breath-taking and goosebump-inducing. The band-like instrumental with choir chorus in the background adds so much flair and musicality to the track

3| Choreography

The choreography itself is simple yet impactful. It expresses the dark emotions of the song in the best way possible. The large group of dancers brought more meaning to the song and Jimin used his contemporary song knowledge which added emotions, bringing viewers through a storm of feelings.

In his solo album 'FACE', Jimin honestly expressed the various emotions he felt while experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic for about two years. 'FACE' is an album that contains the story of facing yourself completely and preparing for a new start as an artist Jimin. Jimin will release his solo album 'FACE' on March 24th.

Jimin recently participated in the recording of KBS2's 'Hong Kim Coin’. Jimin's appearance is scheduled to air sometime this month. Jimin has shown off his sense of entertainment in BTS's own entertainment show 'Run BTS’. Expectations are already high about what kind of activity Jimin, who is receiving warm support and love from global fans, will show in 'Hong Kim Coin.’ It is a variety show that is supported by maniacs by providing fun with various concepts such as the five members' warm chemistry, spoon game, top star's day, and homage to 2 days and 1 night.

ALSO READ: Kim Hae Na confirmed to join the cast of The Killers Shopping Mall alongside Goblin fame Lee Dong Wook

Advertisement