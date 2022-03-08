Setlist to be revamped for BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE concerts; HYBE to investigate counterfeit merch

We're only a couple of days away from BTS' return to their home ground. A plan for 3 days full of BTS' most loved hits have been ready to be presented at the Jamsil Stadium in Seoul, South Korea as the septet makes their return after 2.5 years.

Fans are just as excited as the seven boys who have previously mentioned that though these concerts will not earn them any profits, they only wish for the ARMYs' happiness. Making this choice, the controlled seating and limited tickets comes between increased restrictions and mandates for in-person events in the pandemic ridden South Korea.

With this the music agency has decided to customise the setlist for all 3 days of the concert. The team has said, "If we'd planned the set-lists mostly according to the albums in the past, this time, we had all possibilities open. We put all BTS songs on the table and discussed with the members on each and every song to make up the concert."

In other news, HYBE LABELS has revealed its plans to do on-site random search for counterfeit merch and other products that have been largely used by fans. In order to tackle the ever-present issue of fake products, the label has decided to take strict measures against the use of BTS’ portraits and trademark without permission.

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL is scheduled for March 10, 12 and 13 along with a special theatre screening planned for March 12. The group will then take its tour to Las Vegas for a round of concerts at the Allegiant Stadium on April 8 and 9.

