From Seulgi to Jinwoo; Here’s what you need to cop from K pop icons to spruce up your look in 2021

Every time the year ends, the word “change” is inevitably attached to it — especially when it comes to fashion, beauty, and overall style. Some like it drastic, while others may want just a few, minimal tweaks here and there. If you’re the type who needs to warm up to the idea of making some changes in your look for 2021, here are some inspirations from trendy K-pop stars:

The long and short of it: Hair length can definitely create a whole different effect depending on what you’re going for. The members of TWICE have proven this, as Chaeyoung, Jungyeon, and Jihyo switched up their vibe with their hair lengths. Short hair is no longer attached to sporty, boyish looks. It can also give off a feminine, cute, youthful vibe, and what’s great about it is that it’s so easy to maintain. Long hair, on the other hand, will always be a classic look, especially with soft waves.

Chic clips: If there’s one small detail that makes Jennie’s “Solo” outfits even more stylish, it’s the glittery hair clips that add a bit more fun to her look. It’s something quite unexpected and brings back the style that was popular long ago. Members of (G)I-DLE were also seen wearing colourful clips, while MOMOLAND’s Taeha and Seulgi wore oversized barrettes.

Spring all season: Peach, pink, and orange: this pretty colour palette is a favourite among stars because it suits most skin tones, and it gives a fresh, modern, and youthful look. The result is not only perfect in photos, it’s also incredibly wearable for all occasions.

Sparkly eyes: Adding a bit of shimmer on the corner of the eyes/ waterline or small adhesive gems on your makeup will create a dreamy and radiant effect to your look, just like Chungha and Sunmi. They truly embodied the image of dazzling stars on stage.

Flawless, dewy skin: What’s great about K-pop is that it breaks the stigma that men shouldn’t wear makeup. GOT7’s Mark and Jackson, as well as WINNER’s Jinwoo, may have picture-perfect looks, but a little makeup with peachy hues, well-groomed eyebrows, and clear, dewy skin enhance their best features. A flawless skin will be the best canvas you can have to play up your makeup looks. Whether you want small changes or a complete makeover this 2021, don’t be afraid to find what suits you and top it off with confidence!

