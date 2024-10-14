Seunghan leaves RIIZE: Singer seemingly visits fan support projects after walking past 1,000 condolence wreaths against him

Seunghan, the former RIIZE member who was on hiatus due to controversies involving his pre-debut days, has officially left the group. Following his departure, the K-pop idol was seen visiting the support projects dedicated to him by fans in the subway after walking past the condolence wreaths outside SM Entertainment.

On October 12, 2024, SM Entertainment announced that Seunghan had officially rejoined the group after a long hiatus. However, the news was poorly received by Korean fans, who protested by sending 1,000 condolence wreaths to SM Entertainment's building. A netizen reported seeing Seunghan walking outside the building, looking at the wreaths that were sent in protest.

Later, he was also spotted visiting fan support projects displayed at a subway station. According to an observer, Seunghan spent a long time reading the letters left for him before leaving the area. On October 13, 2024, Wizard Production announced that Seunghan had officially decided to leave the group following the public backlash and he also posted a handwritten letter explaining the situation.

The singer revealed that after carefully reflecting on the situation, he made the decision to leave the group permanently to avoid causing any further harm to his former members. He explained that he didn’t want his return to negatively impact the relationship between RIIZE and their fans, BRIIZE.

In August 2023, Seunghan of RIIZE faced controversy when photos surfaced online showing him kissing a teenage girlfriend in a motel, which caused a stir among fans. Additionally, a video of him smoking, taken before his debut, further fueled the issue, as many found his behavior inappropriate despite being of legal age. These incidents led to protests and backlash, particularly from Korean fans, which contributed to his temporary hiatus from the group.

RIIZE is a newly formed boy group under SM Entertainment that is comprised of seven members in total, and they are as follows: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton. The group made their debut in 2023 with the single album Get a Guitar, which consisted of the title track of the same name and a B-side track, Memories. In the same year, they also made a comeback with the single Talk Sexy.