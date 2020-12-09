Seungri prostitution lawsuit takes dramatic turn as his friend Mr Park appears in court to give his testimony

Seungri’s friend Mr Park recently appeared in court to testify against the pop icon in his ongoing prostitution lawsuit, scroll down to find out what happened.

On December 9, Seungri’s fourth hearing for his eight charges took place at the Ground Operations Command’s general military court in Yongin. Seungri has been indicted on eight charges including the purchase of prostitution services, prostitution mediation, embezzlement, violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes (an additional charge for embezzlement of a sum exceeding a certain number), violation of the Food Sanitation Act, habitual gambling, violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act, and violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes.

Previously in the third hearing, Seungri’s friend and former Burning Sun MD (promoter) Mr. Kim gave a testimony denying Seungri’s prostitution mediation charges. The witnesses who appeared at the hearing on December 9 were Seungri, Jung Joon Young, former Yuri Holdings CEO Yoo In Suk, Choi Jong Hoon, and Mr. Park, who has been friends with Seungri since 2010 and was one of the members of the problematic chat room.

In response to a question related to Seungri’s prostitution meditation charges, Mr. Park said the instructions to send prostitutes to Japanese businessman “A” and his company came from Yoo In Suk and not Seungri. He added he never discussed prostitutes with Seungri before. Furthermore, Mr. Park shared that the only thing Seungri asked him to do in December 2015 brought flowers and gifts to the hotel room where “A” is staying, which he believed was an act of gratitude for the favour Seungri received from “A” the other day.

Regarding the previous police investigation where he had claimed the order had been given by both Seungri and Yoo In Suk, Mr. Park explained, “The prosecution asked a question where they were confident that Seungri and Yoo In Suk did it together, which was why I answered, ‘that’s possible.'” In addition, Seungri requested a chance to ask his friend questions himself. He started by saying, “We’ve been friends for almost ten years, so it’s embarrassing we are meeting at a place like this. Your dream is to become an actor, so as someone in the industry entertainment, I helped you with that. Your parents were also fond of me.”

Then he recollected what happened after the disclosure of Burning Sun and the chat room and pointed out he had undergone a significant amount of pressure during the police investigation.

Seungri said, “I participated in more than 40 investigations for the past year, and I answered ‘right’ or ‘I think so,’ but there were many other details in the reports besides my answers ‘yes’ and ‘no.’ I strongly requested to revise them because it was my charge. However, why didn’t you request for revisions when the police filed reports that contradicted your statements?” Mr.

Park replied, “I’m sorry to you, but the psychological pressure on the other charges was so overwhelming that I couldn’t pay attention to your case in detail.”

ALSO READ: BTS has THIS to say when asked if any member would be interested in debuting in Hollywood in 2021

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×