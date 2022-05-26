Seungri's 18-month sentence finalised by Supreme Court; To be transferred to private prison

On the morning of May 26 (KST), the Supreme Court of South Korea finalised a sentence of 1 and a half years in prison for Seungri (Lee Seung Hyun). The former BIGBANG member has been determined guilty of all nine charges against him, including illegal overseas gambling, solicitation of illegal prostitution, purchase of prostitution services, violation of the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act, embezzlement, threatening and assault, the spread of illegally filmed sexual content, and more.

After being indicted in January 2020, Seungri enlisted in the military on March 9, 2020, leading to his case being transferred to the military court. At the time, Seungri had eight charges against him, and the trial for the same started on September 16, 2020. In January 2021, the charge of eliciting violence was also added.

Seungri had first been sentenced to a three-year prison term, a fine of 1.15 billion KRW, and immediate detention, on August 12, 2021. After his final appeal at the High Court for Armed Forces on January 27, 2022, the justice department sentenced Seungri to a reduced prison term of one year and six months. In the original trial, Seungri had denied eight of the nine charges against him, acknowledging only the violation of the Foreign Transactions Act, for which he stated that he was deeply reflecting. During the appeal trial in January, he acknowledged all the charges against him.

Although the former BIGBANG member was due to be discharged from the military in September 2021, his discharge was postponed, and he was being held in the military prison. Earlier today, on May 26, 2022, the Supreme Court of South Korea upheld this reduced charge of 18 months against Seungri. Seungri is now being transferred to a private prison, where he will serve the remaining nine months of his sentence until February 2023.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS joins Benny Blanco for FAKE LOVE, Life Goes On, Blood Sweat & Tears remix; What about Louder Than Bombs?