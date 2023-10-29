SEVEENTEEN's God Of Music, LE SSERAFIM's Perfect Night and more: Pick best K-pop release of this week

From SEVENTEEN's God Of Music to LE SSERAFIM's Perfect Night, the third week of October saw some amazing releases. Pick your best.

Written by Moumita Chakraborty Published on Oct 29, 2023   |  11:04 PM IST  |  8K
SEVENTEEN: courtesy of Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN: courtesy of Pledis Entertainment

Key Highlight

K-pop fans were blessed with some amazing music this week of October. From SEVENTEEN's God Of Music to LE SSERAFIM's Perfect Night, the idols have impressed us once again. 

K-pop releases this week

On October 23, SEVENTEEN released their album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN and they met all our expectations with their stunning music video and powerful dance performance. The title track, God of Music, is a banger and was quickly loved by fans because of its catchy tunes. On October 27, LE SSERAFIM released a collaboration track with Overwatch 2. The English song titled Perfect Night suited the style of the game and the girls got to show their moves and skills once again. Jessie also made a banger of a comeback after a year with her single Gum. B.I. impressed us once again with his pre-release track Loved. Pick your best K-pop release this week.

ALSO READ: TXT Chasing That Feeling, MAMAMOO's Wheein's In The Mood and more; Pick best K-pop release of this week

Advertisement
About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty
Moumita Chakraborty
Writer

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: PLEDIS Entertainment, Source Music

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!