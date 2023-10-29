SEVEENTEEN's God Of Music, LE SSERAFIM's Perfect Night and more: Pick best K-pop release of this week

K-pop fans were blessed with some amazing music this week of October. From SEVENTEEN's God Of Music to LE SSERAFIM's Perfect Night, the idols have impressed us once again.

K-pop releases this week

On October 23, SEVENTEEN released their album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN and they met all our expectations with their stunning music video and powerful dance performance. The title track, God of Music, is a banger and was quickly loved by fans because of its catchy tunes. On October 27, LE SSERAFIM released a collaboration track with Overwatch 2. The English song titled Perfect Night suited the style of the game and the girls got to show their moves and skills once again. Jessie also made a banger of a comeback after a year with her single Gum. B.I. impressed us once again with his pre-release track Loved. Pick your best K-pop release this week.

