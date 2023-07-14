Seven: BTS' Jungkook drops solo debut music video starring Han So Hee and Latto

BTS' Jungkook has finally dropped the music video of the highly anticipated solo single Seven on July 14, 2023, at 1:00 pm KST. BIGHIT MUSIC released the Seven's video featuring one of the most loved Korean actresses Han So Hee. Jungkook created the buzz about his solo single on June 30 which caught fans off guard and surprises kept coming in from concept photos to posters in random cities all across the globe and the prediction of Han So Hee being featured coming true.

Jungkook's Single Seven

BTS member Jungkook released his first official solo track Seven on July 14, this summer song is the talk of the town for indeed turning out to be invigorating as described by the singer. This is the first time Jungkook has collaborated with the American rapper Latto. The absolutely gorgeous-looking Nevertheless star Han So Hee also gave her best performance in the music video. The BTS singer has taken away everyone's breath with his irresistible charm making fans go feral over his charisma. Jungkook and Han So Hee are seen caught up in a lovers' quarrel as he tries to make up with the lady however she seems to be tired of him and uneasy by his extravagant approach. Giving a twist to the music video Latto also appeared in the comical scene at a funeral. The music video had astonishing moments which fans did not see coming. Despite the difference, after all the crazy incidents they go through, Han So Hee at last patched up Jungkook in the end, holding hands.

Jungkook's future activities

The Still With You singer had confirmed to make his solo stage appearance at Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series. Jungkook will be performing on July 14 with multiple renowned musical artists Fitz and The Tantrums, Carly Rae Jepsen, Hozier, Tim McGraw, and Sam Hunt. American fans are extremely happy to be witnessing Jungkook's performance of Seven for the first time. Fans have suspected that his group member Jimin will be joining him in New York to show his support on embarking on his solo journey.

