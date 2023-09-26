Seven by BTS' Jungkook in Top 2 on Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl US charts for 10th consecutive week

Seven by BTS' Jungkook is going stable and strong for its 10th week on the Billboard charts. Strengthening its position, Seven is now the longest-charting song on the Billboard charts by an International artist. Seven named as the Song of Summer by MTV Video Music Awards 2023 has been breaking records in the music industry. Released in July 2023, Seven has also received a Global Citizen Festival performance recently.

Seven ranks No.2 on Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl US charts for the 10th week

Recently Billboard released the chart data for Global 200 and Global Excl US dated September 30th. BTS' Jungkook's Seven is ranked at No.2 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl US Charts for the 10th consecutive week. Previously Seven had maintained its position at No.1 for 9 consecutive weeks.

BTS' Jungkook's solo debut song has broken many records along the way. Seven broke the UK chart records for being in the Top 40 for its 10th week and here it is in the Top 2 spots on Billboard for its 10th week. Seven also became the fastest K-pop song to garner 700 million Spotify streams.

Jungkook's recent activities

Jungkook who performed at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City recently turned the event into his own small mini-concert. He performed Seven with Latto live along with Still With You, Euphoria and more. In a surprising turn of events, he also made an announcement for his next digital single release at the end of his Global Citizen Festival performance.

He will be releasing a new digital single after Seven titled 3D which will feature the American rapper Jack Harlow. 3D will be out on September 29 at 1 PM KST. The song promises to show an even more mature side of BTS' Jungkook prior to Seven's release.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 3D: Jack Harlow reacts to BTS' Jungkook's new digital single announcement