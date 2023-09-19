Seven by BTS' Jungkook spends 9 weeks at No 1 on Billboard Global Excl US charts; becomes longest-running song

BTS' Jungkook who made his solo debut with the digital single Seven has achieved another milestone on the global music charts. The youngest member of BTS is making quite the buzz in the industry with his work ethic and various dance challenges, all in good spirits. Seven is going strong on the Billboard music charts with fans pouring all their love into streaming the global hit.

Seven by BTS' Jungkook spends 9 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard charts

Seven, the digital single by BTS' Jungkook, was released in July 2023. The song has been charting at #1 on the Billboard Global Excl U.S. charts for 9 weeks straight which is a huge milestone to reach in itself. Seven by BTS' Jungkook has now become the longest charting song by any Asian act on the Billboard Global Excl U.S. charts. Seven has dethroned Dynamite by BTS to surpass this milestone. Despite being released two months ago, the song is still receiving a lot of love and support from the fans as well as the global music community. Seven recently won the Song of Summer award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

BTS' Jungkook's recent activities

Recently, BTS' Jungkook is making quite the buzz among K-pop stans. The man is seen to be very active on his TikTok account by posting various choreography and dance challenges with a unique editing style that only reflects his vibe. After BTS' V did the Dynamic Duo's Smoke dance challenge, Jungkook did not shy away from showing his own take on the challenge. The challenge has been choreographed by Bada Lee who is a contestant from Street Woman Fighter 2. The golden maknae has been showing off his impressive editing skills through the videos.

