The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Cast, Release Date, Storyline; Here's all you need to know

The Seven Deadly Sins is a popular anime with its season 4 coming out on Netflix today, i.e. August 6. Read below to know all the details about The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods to get you up-to-date with the series.

Due to the lockdown period, the past few months have given us plenty of time to binge-watch shows as well as movies that we may have missed out on due to our busy work schedules. If you're an anime enthusiast, then you're definitely excited for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 aka Wrath of the Gods which comes out on Netflix today, i.e. August 6. When it comes to the cast members, we have Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth, Yuuki Kaji as Meliodas, Akira Ishida as Ludociel, Aoi Yūki as Diane, Ayahi Takagaki as Derieri, Daisuke Ono as Drole, Emiri Katō as Deldry. Hiroki Touchi as Estarossa, Jouji Nakata as Cusack and Jun Fukuyama as Demon King, via Devidiscourse.

The fact that The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 is airing on Netflix is good news for international viewers as it will be dubbed in English. Last season, Meliodas murdered Fraudrin (Hidenobu Kiuchi) while it was also revealed that the former is the Demon King's youngest son. The shocking revelation will keep Meliodas terrified of the fact that he can take on his demon side while protecting Elizabeth. The synopsis of the Wrath of the Gods arc is as follows:

"The Seven Deadly Sins have saved the kingdom of Liones from the invading demons. However, Camelot is still under the occupation of the Ten Commandments, and the Sins are scattered. Meanwhile, in the Fairy King's forest, King and Diane start to learn the truth about the previous war, 3,000 years ago."

Moreover, reports suggest that The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 which will be an extension of the previous season with four episodes which will be releasing in October and is titled The Seven Deadly Sins; Judgement of Fury.

