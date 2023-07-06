Seven: Here’s what we know about BTS’ Jungkook’s solo music video so far

Jungkook is set to become the sixth member of BTS to go solo following the individual releases of J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin, and SUGA. The maknae of the group will be releasing his single called Seven on July 14 and it will be accompanied by a music video. With intriguing posters popping up all over the world, a lot of curiosity has risen about the solo debut and what will follow through.

Jungkook’s solo debut

The announcement of the release was met with a fervor response from fans who have been awaiting new music from the Stay Alive singer. A scheduler was revealed to the fans with the plans splattered over a hint of Jungkook’s abs and his iconic knuckles full of tattoos reading out the name of his fans. If that was not enough the official release of the BTS member’s solo tracks Still With You and My You came around on July 3, immediately pushing forward on global music charts, taking the number one spot in multiple regions.

The coming days, ahead of the release, promise more content for Jungkook fans. As such, a concept photo/short film is expected to drop on July 5 (July 6 KST) followed by a behind-the-scenes film, recording film preview, music video teaser, and the official release of the song with music video. The post promotions will be seen in the form of a performance video and a recording film.

BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven music video

It is known that the music video will release alongside the song and is rumored to star Nevertheless and My Name star Han So Hee. While BIGHIT MUSIC has neither confirmed nor denied the reports, it has only strengthened the belief of the popular actress taking on the lead role. Moreover, there have been talks of Bradley & Pablo, the director duo helming the music video for Seven. Bradley & Pablo are known to have previously worked with Lil Nas X, Rosalia, Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, among others. They are the ones behind Lil Nas X’s Rodeo and Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar as well as Late Night Talking videos.

