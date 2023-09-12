SEVENTEEN adds new Asian stops to FOLLOW tour; Bangkok, Philippines, Macao venues and dates inside

On September 12, Pledis Entertainment, the agency representing SEVENTEEN, unveiled more Asian stops of their Follow tour. The tour initially began at the Gocheok Sky Dome in South Korea this past July and will now include additional stops in countries such as Thailand and the Philippines.

SEVENTEEN’s Follow Asia tour

SEVENTEEN's Asian leg of the FOLLOW tour will consist of four new dates, following their 12-date tour in Japan, which spans from early September to mid-December 2023. In late December, SEVENTEEN is scheduled to perform at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. January 2024 will see the 13-member boyband head to the Philippines for a show at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan. Subsequently, the group will hold a two-date concert at the Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Macau, China.

Fans can anticipate more details about SEVENTEEN's 2023 to 2024 "Follow" Asia tour in the coming weeks, as announced in the statement released by Pledis Entertainment. The statement by Pledis Entertainment read:

December 23, 2023 at Bangkok (RAJAMANGALA NATIONAL STADIUM)

January 13, 2024 at Bulacan (PHILIPPINE SPORTS STADIUM)

January 20 - 21, 2024 at Macao (OLYMPIC SPORTS CENTER STADIUM)

More about SEVENTEEN’s Follow Tour

SEVENTEEN held SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO SEOUL in Seoul on the evening of July 22nd, spanning two days of concerts on July 21st and July 22nd. This Seoul concert marked their return to the stage around 13 months after their third world tour, SEVENTEEN WORLD Visit [BE THE SUN], which took place in June of the previous year. The demand for tickets was evident, as all 34,000 available seats for the two performances of SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO SEOUL sold out rapidly.

The concert began with a powerful performance of the title track Super from their tenth mini-album FML, followed by the captivating song DONQUIXOTE from their fourth album Face the Sun. The venue was illuminated with red lights, creating a spectacular atmosphere. Furthermore, SEVENTEEN delivered a brilliant rendition of the title track Clap from their second album TEEN, AGE, prompting enthusiastic cheers from the crowd.

Currently, SEVENTEEN is captivating their Japanese fans with the Japan leg of the tour, SEVENTEEN's FOLLOW TO JAPAN. This ongoing concert series will cover cities like Tokyo, Saitama, Aichi, Osaka, and Fukuoka, with performances scheduled for September, November, and December 2023.

