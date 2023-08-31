SEVENTEEN and New Kids on the Block to unite for sensational remix of 2008's Dirty Dancing

On August 31, famous American band New Kids on the Block dropped a new video teasing their collaboration with SEVENTEEN leaving fans in shock and excited with the unexpected collaboration between the two famous musical groups.

SEVENTEEN is collaborating with New Kids on the Block

SEVENTEEN and New Kids on the Block have both released teasers on X (formerly Twitter), announcing their upcoming collaboration. SEVENTEEN will be featured in a remix of Dirty Dancing, originally released by New Kids On The Block in 2008. The new remix is set to be released tomorrow, September 1, KST. The collaboration was hinted at a while back when the American boy band shared a tweet on X with the number '17.' SEVENTEEN, a K-pop boy group managed by Pledis Entertainment under HYBE, reposted the tweet with a caption of '🙋‍♂️🙋‍♂️🙋‍♂️.' This exchange between the two artists left fans curious and sparked speculation about a potential collaboration. This speculation turned out to be true with the official announcement.

You can watch the teaser for the collaboration here.

SEVENTEEN’s recent activities

SEVENTEEN recently announced a comeback in October with the release of their 11th mini-album . PLEDIS Entertainment has confirmed the news, revealing that the release is scheduled for the end of October. The 11th mini-album is currently in its final stages of preparation, and more precise release dates will be revealed shortly.

Despite some setbacks, the group's leader S.Coups, who had temporarily halted his activities due to an ACL injury, will be participating in the upcoming comeback. He underwent surgery for his injury. Additionally, Seungkwan, who had taken a break from idol activities to focus on his health, will also be part of the comeback activities.

This comeback marks a significant moment as it will be a full-group return for the first time since April 2023, when they released their 10th mini-album titled FML.

In addition to their musical activities, Seungkwan is set to participate in Netflix's upcoming show The Devil’s Plan , which is scheduled to premiere on September 26. Created by PD Jung Jong Yeon, known for his work on shows like The Genius and The Great Escape, The Devil’s Plan is a mind-bending survival game show. It brings together 12 players from diverse professions to compete and push their mental limits through intricate mind-puzzling games. The winner will receive a grand prize of 500 million won and the title of the ultimate brain.

Notably, SEVENTEEN has achieved a remarkable feat by being the first artist to sell 10 million physical album copies in a single calendar year via Circle Chart. The group's popularity has also translated to the digital realm, as they've reached the milestone of 10 million followers on Spotify.

Watch SEVENTEEN's super hit song Super here-

