SEVENTEEN and TWICE top global K-pop concert earnings in the last six months

SEVENTEEN one of the most famous third generation K-pop boy group globally and TWICE K-pop’s leading girl group have generated the highest revenue among K-pop boy and girl groups in the global concert market over the past six months.

SEVENTEEN and TWICE’s concert statistic

According to Billboard's semi-annual Boxscore report from October 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, SEVENTEEN ranked the highest among K-pop artists. SEVENTEEN attracted about 552,000 spectators over 18 performances, generating $67.5 million (93.4 billion KRW) in ticket sales.

Last year, SEVENTEEN showcased their ticket power with a five-dome tour in Japan and stadium tours in Bangkok, Bulacan, and Macau. Including fan meetings and online live streaming audiences, SEVENTEEN connected with over 1 million fans, known as CARATs, throughout the year. On April 25-26, SEVENTEEN performed at Nissan Stadium, Japan's largest venue, drawing 144,000 spectators.

Meanwhile, TWICE, the only Asian female artist on the chart, ranked 46th. In March, they solidified their status as a stadium girl group by performing at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Their fifth world tour, Ready to Be, attracted 220,000 fans (known as 'ONCE') and generated $24.2 million (33.5 billion KRW) in revenue. TWICE is scheduled to perform at the same venue Nissan Stadium on July 27-28.

Other groups and companies in the Billboard report

The major fourth-generation boy group, ENHYPEN attracted about 198,000 fans during the reporting period through their second world tour FATE and FATE in Seoul, generating $35.5 million (49 billion KRW) in ticket sales and ranking 34th in the survey. Furthermore, HYBE secured the 7th position in the Top Promoter category, making it the sole Korean company to break into the Top 10, thanks to performances by SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. HYBE commented, ‘This achievement holds even greater significance considering that the top 1-6 companies specialize primarily in concerts, festivals, and events.’

More about SEVENTEEN and TWICE

SEVENTEEN, a South Korean boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment, comprises thirteen members – S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. Debuting in May 2015 with the EP 17 Carat, they quickly gained international recognition for their signature music and performances. Known as a self-producing idol group, SEVENTEEN members are involved in various aspects of their music, including songwriting, production, and choreography. They operate as one group but are divided into three units – hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Renowned as the Performance King and Theater Kids of K-Pop, SEVENTEEN has released four studio albums, twelve EPs, and three reissues.

TWICE, a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment, consists of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. They debuted on October 20, 2015, through the television program Sixteen and quickly gained fame with hits like Cheer Up and TT. Known as The Nation's Girl Group, TWICE has sold over 15 million albums in South Korea and Japan.

