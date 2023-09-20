SEVENTEEN announces 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN; find release details inside

SEVENTEEN is finally making a comeback with their 11th mini album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. The group consists of 13 members, namely, S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, is all set to make a return after the success of their last album FML which was released on the April 24 of this year.

Release date of SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

SEVENTEEN announced that they will be finally making a comeback after six months with SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN on October 23 at 6 p.m. KST which is 2:30 p.m. IST. The announcement was made through a 30-second video which was posted on their social media accounts at 12 a.m. KST which is 7:30 a.m. IST on September 20.

The album art released reveals a very colourful tone with balloons, fireworks, kites and streamers. The art resembles festivals and carnivals. SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN would be available in three versions: AM 5:26 version which has a more pink and blue shade to resemble dawn, PM 2:14 version which is bright blue and sunny and finally the PM 10:23 version which shows nighsky filled with fireworks. Preorders have started on 20 September at 11 a.m. KST.

Success of their 10th mini album FML

SEVENTEEN’s last album FML was a huge success for the group as they set multiple records with the album. Their 10th mini album put them on the list of Billboard 200 at the 2nd spot. FML shattered records with more than 3.9 million sales within 24 hours of its release. The title song Super made it to the 18th spot on the list of Billboard Global Excl. U.S. The group also broke their own record by hitting 100 million views on Super on YouTube in 78 days. The music video for Super was appreciated by both critics and fans as it features a mega crew dance which was choreographed by 1Million’s Choi Yong Jun who has previously worked with the group several times. The video became a massive hit very quickly and several artists did the Super dance challenge including BTS’ Jungkook, SUGA and Jimin, LE SSERAFIM, ENHYPEN and even PD Na Young Seok.

Check out the hit song Super here.

