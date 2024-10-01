SEVENTEEN announces collaboration track with American music producer DJ Khaled for upcoming album Spill the Feels

SEVENTEEN is all set to return with their new album Spill the Feels. The group announced that the album will also include a collaboration track with DJ Khaled. They released a sneak peek of the upcoming new song raising anticipation among fans. SEVENTEEN will also be embarking on a world tour this October.

On October 1, SEVENTEEN dropped a sneak peek of their upcoming track which is a collaboration with DJ Khaled. The snippet from the new song unravelled DJ Khaled's signature lines, 'Another One' and 'DJ Khaled'. The upbeat tempo and the electronic mix match SEVENTEEN's style and add to the excitement for their upcoming album Spill the Feels which is set to be released on October 14.

Fans expressed their excitement for the forthcoming collaboration in the comments section. The group has also previously collaborated with global artists like Marshmello, New Kids On The Block, Anne-Marie, and Pink Sweat$. This proves SEVENTEEN's global presence in the music industry.

SEVENTEEN is a K-Pop group that consists of members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They are known for their dynamic performances, synchronized choreography, and self-produced music. The members are divided into vocal, hip-hop, and performance units. Since their debut in 2015, they've gained a global fanbase and numerous awards. The group is known for their hits like Super, God of Music, Very Nice and many more.

On August 5, SEVENTEEN announced their return with their 12th mini album this October and the RIGHT HERE world tour. They will also be releasing a Japanese single album.

On October 12, the concert will begin at 6 pm KST (which is 2:30 pm IST) and on October 13, the concert will start at 5:30 pm KST (which is 2:00 pm IST). The event will also be live-streamed for the global audience.

