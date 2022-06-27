SEVENTEEN announces July comeback with repackaged album ‘SECTOR 17’

SEVENTEEN is coming back with new music! On June 25 and 26, the 13-piece act kicked off their tour, titled ‘SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] - Seoul’, through spectacular shows at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome. Following performances of their impressive setlist which included 24 songs, SEVENTEEN surprised fans with an exciting piece of news.

Shortly after their hour-long encore, SEVENTEEN dropped a trailer which showed the members entering an area marked as ‘SECTOR 17’. Through this, the 13-piece act announced the release of their repackaged album, titled ‘SECTOR 17’. Set to be the deluxe edition of their record-setting fourth album ‘Face the Sun’, ‘SECTOR 17’ will be released on July 18.

The upcoming release comes shortly after their history-making album ‘Face the Sun’, which dropped in May, made SEVENTEEN only the second artist in K-pop history, to cross over 2 million sales in the first week of release.

Check out SEVENTEEN’s exciting trailer titled ‘Come Into Our World : SECTOR #17’ below:

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN’s world tour will be heading to Vancouver next, and kicking off the group’s North American leg of the tour. Following this, 11 more shows will take place, across Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Houston, Fort Worth, Chicago, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Belmont Park, Toronto and Newark.

Set to continue through December 2022, a total of 27 dates have been announced for ‘SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN]’, which will take the 13-membered group to 20 cities across the world.

Stay tuned for more updates about SEVENTEEN’s upcoming release with their repackaged album, ‘SECTOR 17’, dropping on July 18 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST)!

