SEVENTEEN announces ‘Let's SVTreaming Day’; Wins ‘Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award'

SEVENTEEN is leading the global mushrooming of the K-pop industry. Self-producing their tracks, a big list of talents, fierce performance, slick visuals and intense rapping are just some of the many facts playing into their fame. Time and again the 13 boys have cited one of the reasons behind their massive success as their fans, Carats.

On September 16, SEVENTEEN announced a special event ‘Let's SVTreaming Day’ where the fans can stream some originally exclusive content on the official YouTube channel of SEVENTEEN on the occasion of Chuseok, the harvest festival.

The two-day event will begin on September 18 with legendary ‘GOING SEVENTEEN’ episodes of ‘Debate Night’, ‘Don’t Lie’ and ‘TTT’ series being played for the fans at 12 PM KST (8:30 AM IST). For the second day on September 19, SEVENTEEN’s concert videos of ‘2017 1st WORLD TOUR <DIAMOND EDGE> IN SEOUL’, ‘2018 SEVENTEEN CONCERT <IDEAL CUT> IN SEOUL’ as well as ‘SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR <ODE TO YOU> IN SEOUL’ will be streamed live from 7 PM KST (3:30 PM IST).

Let's SVTreaming Day

추석 맞이 세븐틴 콘텐츠 몰아보기 9/18 GOING SEVENTEEN

9/19 SEVENTEEN CONCERT 이틀간 이어지는 셉트리밍 데이에

캐럿 큐빅 모두 함께해요#풍성한_한가위의_시작#세븐틴과_함께_가보자는_거야 pic.twitter.com/FnskuyhN2k — 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) September 16, 2021

Further, it was revealed that the boy group has been awarded the ‘Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award' by '2021 Newsis Hallyu Expo' Hallyu Culture Awards for their contribution to the Korean Wave. The members commented, “It's really an honour to receive such a meaningful and valuable award, so we'll try to promote Hallyu more in the future.” They further added, “We will try our best to become SEVENTEEN with a good influence on many people. We hope that the Hallyu Expo will prosper even more.”

