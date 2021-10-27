SEVENTEEN announces online concert 'POWER OF LOVE' to be held on THESE dates

SEVENTEEN announce their online concert 'POWER OF LIFE' which will be streamed live on November 14 and November 21 at 5 pm KST (1:30 pm IST). Ticket reservations for the online event will be made available through Weverse Shop, on October 29 at 12 pm KST (8:30 am IST). They are expected to return to the stage showcasing the best for CARATs.

Coming approximately ten months after their previous concert, 'POWER OF LOVE' will take on the theme of 'Love', and SEVENTEEN will be performing all the tracks included in their latest album which also took on the theme of their 2021 'POWER OF LOVE' project. SEVENTEENs 'POWER OF LOVE' concert project tells the stories about the various moments of love that one may encounter in life.

Meanwhile, 'Million-Seller' group SEVENTEEN is expected to achieve their highest debut on Billboard 200 as 'Attacca' is expected to land inside the Top 15 of the chart. With its amazing sales records, 'Attacca' is expected to debut at number 12 on Billboard 200. This would mark the boy group's highest debut ever on the chart. To date, SEVENTEEN's highest debut on the US album chart is number 15, which was achieved by their eighth mini-album 'Your Choice' this past June. Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN's 'Attacca' has recently surpassed one million copies sold on the Hanteo Chart, as of October 25.

