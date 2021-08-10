SEVENTEEN announce their own ‘IN THE SOOP’ show with a new teaser

SEVENTEEN to have their own ‘IN THE SOOP’! You heard that right, the boy group is set to go on a fun trip with all of its members as revealed in a new teaser video. ‘IN THE SOOP’ is a TV program that allows groups to go on a long vacation with their teammates. The first teaser was shared by the official Twitter and YouTube accounts of ‘IN THE SOOP’ giving a glimpse of the show.

In the teaser released on 9 August, all the 13 members set out for a healing trip at a big beautiful, well-maintained location in the middle of a forest aka ‘SOOP’. The teaser starts with images of some of the members sprawled on the bed, on the floor and anywhere they can find showing just how much of a resting time it was for them. Amid nature’s sounds of flowing water and clear air, SEVENTEEN fills their hearts and simultaneously, their stomachs to their full capacity.

Racing, swimming, ATV riding as well as basic games become their pass time during the stay. Each member’s personality can be seen clearly through the video as some of them go fishing in calm surroundings while some take to their cell phones and video games for entertainment. The others go for a thrilling paragliding experience and it is never a quiet moment with 13 boys around. Watch the teaser below.

With just this short teaser, we can see how fun and exciting SEVENTEEN’s stay ‘IN THE SOOP’ was. We look forward to the release of this show!

Will you watch SEVENTEEN’s ‘IN THE SOOP’? Let us know below.