SEVENTEEN arrives in Paris for UNESCO Youth Forum session: Date, time, where to watch, and more details here

SEVENTEEN, who recently came out with their 11th mini album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, along with a music video for the title track, God Of Music, has scripted history again but, this time it is not related to music. They will be holding a session at the UNESCO Youth Forum and perform a total of five songs at the UNESCO headquarters.

SEVENTEEN reaches in Paris for the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum session

On November 14, according to reports from K-media, SEVENTEEN, the 13-member K-pop group, landed in Paris to participate in the 13th edition of the UNESCO Youth Forum.

During the event, within the distinguished main hall of the UNESCO Headquarters, the iconic group will take center stage in a special 60-minute session. Serving as representatives of youth, they will deliver a speech and a performance, emphasizing the transformative power of education and solidarity among young people in shaping a brighter future. Notably, this marks the inaugural instance of a musical artist being invited to lead a dedicated session at the forum.

Leading up to the forum, PLEDIS Entertainment, UNESCO, and the Korean National Commission for UNESCO (KNCU) jointly announced the signing of a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), symbolizing the global amplification of the existing partnership between PLEDIS Entertainment and KNCU.

In their prior collaboration with PLEDIS Entertainment and KNCU, SEVENTEEN introduced the '#GoingTogether' campaign in August 2022, advocating education and youth initiatives. Over the past year, numerous initiatives were launched, including a donation campaign involving SEVENTEEN's fans, CARATs on the International Day of Education last January. Furthermore, a portion of the earnings from their global tour, 'SEVENTEEN: BE THE SUN WORLD TOUR,' was allocated to provide educational support for children in Malawi. The group also established campaign booths at their fan meetings, aiming to heighten awareness about the critical importance of enhancing educational accessibility for underprivileged children.

In the upcoming session on November 15, at the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum, the members of SEVENTEEN are anticipated to deliver a speech and make a performance on a set of 5 of their songs namely; _World, Darl+ing, Headliner, God of Music and Together.

Watch SEVENTEEN deliver a special session at the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum here:

SEVENTEEN scripts history as 1st K-pop act to hold their session at the UNESCO Youth Forum

Earlier, on October 27, PLEDIS Entertainment revealed that SEVENTEEN is set to host their exclusive session at the upcoming UNESCO Youth Forum, establishing them as the first K-pop artist to take on this role.

SEVENTEEN's address will center on the theme of how education and solidarity among young individuals possess the potential to shape the future, impacting not only the youth but the entire planet.

Advertisement

SEVENTEEN’s special session at the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum will take place on November 15 at midnight IST, in person at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN makes K-pop history: Highest stock pre-orders of SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN recorded at 5.2 million units