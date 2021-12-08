SEVENTEEN, ASTRO, SUNMI & more to join the 2021 KBS Song Festival as performers

Another win for the K-pop fans who have been waiting for more news regarding their favourite artists. The 2021 KBS Song Festival, also known as the KBS Gayo Daechukje, has revealed its second round of performer lineup. Known for its vibrant and captivating stages that often leave the fans wanting more, the star studded list has our eyes wide open for another rocking year-ender.

The second lineup includes popular performance stages from boy groups SEVENTEEN, NU’EST, ASTRO, NCT U and SF9. Further, the girl groups joining in on the fun are Brave Girls, STAYC and the freshly debuted IVE. On the other hand, soloists SUNMI and UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok have also been announced as a part of the lineup.

Earlier this week, the first lineup that was revealed to the audiences, included performances at the 2021 KBS Gayo Daechukje from boy groups TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, THE BOYZ and Stray Kids. Meanwhile, Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, ITZY and aespa will also be hopping on for their own special stages. K-pop solo bangers from Kang Daniel and Lee Mujin have also been planned.

The coveted award show, that has always been loved by the fans for its holiday vibes and overall cheerful feeling, has roped in ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, AOA’s Seolhyun, and SF9’s Rowoon for a sparkling combination of visuals and talent as hosts.

The 2021 KBS Song Festival will be held on December 17 at 8:30 PM KST (5 PM IST).

