SEVENTEEN backs out of Big Hit’s new year concert; GFRIEND & TXT join current lineup with NU’EST & ENHYPEN

While SEVENTEEN backed out of Big Hit Entertainment label’s new year concert, the party will see performers like GFRIEND and TXT along with NU’EST and ENHYPEN according to the second lineup.

It has been confirmed that SEVENTEEN will not be performing at Big Hit Labels’ upcoming New Year’s eve concert. On November 11, a source from Pledis Entertainment revealed to Newsen, “SEVENTEEN will not be attending ‘2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE presented by Weverse.’ There is an activity already scheduled [for that day]. It was not possible to adjust their schedule, so it was decided that they will not be attending,” the source said.

Earlier in the day, the second lineup for “2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE presented by Weverse” was announced. It was confirmed that GFRIEND and TXT will be joining confirmed icons NU’EST and ENHYPEN on the big day and will be joining the celebration on New Years!

In case you missed it, yesterday it was announced through Weverse that Big Hit Labels will have a concert on New Year’s Eve! The party, titled “2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE presented by Weverse” will take place on December 31, 2020, as both an online and offline concert. The first lineup, announced yesterday included NU’EST and ENHYPEN. Stay tuned for the final lineup that will be released November 12.

ALSO READ: BTS & TXT's agency Big Hit Labels announce 2021 New Year's Eve Live with NU'EST & ENHYPEN as the first lineup

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×