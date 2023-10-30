SEVENTEEN released their 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN on October 23. Since it dropped, the album has been breaking previous sales records. It set a new benchmark for the group as they became the first artists to surpass 5 million sales within a week of the album's release according to Hanteo charts. Here are the details.

SEVENTEEN becomes first act to surpass 5 million album sales within a week on Hanteo chart

On October 29, SEVENTEEN's latest album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN surpassed 5 million sales. This makes the group the first artists to achieve this feat within a week on the Hanteo charts. They released their 11th mini album on October 23 and since then the group has been setting new records for themselves. A whopping 5,091,887 copies were sold within the first week of the album's release. Their previous successful album FML which was released earlier this year had made a 4,550,214 sales record in the first week.

SEVENTEEN's recent achievements

SEVENTEEN is a power group which consists on members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They released their hit album FML in August 2023 with the title tracks Super and F**k My Life. The group rmade a new streak as they sold 10 million copies of their albums within a span of 9 months with FML accounting for more than 6 million of the total.

The group will also be holding a session at the UNESCO Youth Forum will be held in Paris this year on November 13 and 14. They will be the first K-pop artists to hold their own session at this forum. Not only will they be giving a speech but they will also be performing and their entire act will clock for an hour. SEVENTEEN will advocate the importance of education and the oneness of youth.

