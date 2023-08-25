SEVENTEEN becomes first K-pop act to sell over 10 million album copies on Circle chart; Fans beam with pride

SEVENTEEN becomes the best-selling artist of all time in the history of K-pop. They are the first ever K-pop artists to make a record of selling over 10 million album copies on the Circle Chart in 2023 in a single calendar year surpassing all other groups. In addition to this, Fighting (feat. Lee Young Ji) by the SEVENTEEN sub-unit BSS surpassed 300 million digital sales on the Circle Chart, making it the first-ever song of 2023 to achieve this feat.

SEVENTEEN becomes all-time best-seller of 2023

The K-pop boy group known for its spectacular performances and music added another feather to its cap. SEVENTEEN made history as the first K-pop act ever to sell over 10 million album copies on the Circle Chart in the year 2023. They set the record for being the first-ever artist to have achieved this feat. Another achievement is recorded by one of the subunits of SEVENTEEN called BSS. BSS is short for BooSeokSoo which is the trio formed by Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi of SEVENTEEN. BSS released Fighting (feat. Lee Young Ji) as the lead single for their first single album titled Second Wind. Fighting by BSS has recorded over 300 million in digital sales on the Circle Chart and with this, it becomes the first-ever song of 2023 to achieve this milestone. Second Wind marks the BSS’s first release in five years since their debut single 'Just Do It'.

SEVENTEEN fans beam with pride after the group’s achievements

Fans of the K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN, called Carats, celebrated this joyful achievement with pride on the internet. Fans rushed to the micro-blogging site X, formerly Twitter, to share this achievement within the fandom. They posted edits celebrating all the records created by SEVENTEEN so far. SEVENTEEN has proved to be a massive influence in the K-pop community ever since its debut. The group’s music speaks volumes of their artistry and have been able to bond well with their fans, Carats, through it. Carats have shown huge support and love to the group at every occasion and they never shy away from celebrating all the wins that the group achieves.

